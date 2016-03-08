Exclusive: The future of Alex Sandro at Juve; Sarri's stance
30 October at 22:30The times when Alex Sandro looked to close to saying goodbye to Juventus seem very distant for the time being. His departure, which would have generated a good capital gain, has now been blocked by manager Maurizio Sarri.
In the summer, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano recalls in his latest video, Man City attempted to sign the left-back. In the end, the English side never managed to reach an agreement with Juventus and the player ended up staying in Turin.
However, at the start of the season, there were doubts about Sandro's position for the future. Just ten games in, though, he has convinced Sarri about his qualities and there is a great feeling between the two. In fact, the manager's game concepts fit the player perfectly.
Therefore, even though he was on the market in the summer, the Bianconeri certainly consider him unsellable in January. For next year, on the other hand, offers will of course be evaluated but the plan is to continue together for a long time.
