Exclusive: Juve follow teenage-sensation closely

He's the name on everyone's lips, the teenager who scores in Champions League and has every top clubs interested. A year and a half ago, Erling Braut Haaland's transfer Juventus was practically blocked by the Bianconeri, then refused by the player in order to leave Molde for Salzburg, the striker himself confirmed. A wise choice, but today the scenario has totally changed and Juve is certainly amongst many top clubs in Europe who's gathered information about the Salzburg's jewel striker, born 2000.



Change of ideas. Fabio Paratici and his men know the progress by heart, today Haaland has grown up and the Biaconeri are active - because unlike 2018 - the player would know seriously consider Juve. He knows well that he could arrive as a star and not as a young man set to be loaned, like a year and a half ago. But Haaland himself has not gone any further than that: no decision made, he wants to concentrate on playing football and listen to every club interested. From those in Germany, England and not to forget Barcelona who are looking for their heir to Suarez.



The price. From their part, Salzburg has already been very clear to the entourage of Haaland: the real price will be made in June, it will tend to rise for every goal he scores - just like like Luka Jovic for Frankfurt last season. Juventus knows this well, studies Haaland but the competition will be immense. One thing is for sure, Haaland would not reject the prospect of considering Juventus today.