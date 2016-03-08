Exclusive: The latest on Juve-Gabriel Jesus and Guardiola's stance

Gabriel Jesus is a player appreciated by any top club and it is no coincidence that Juventus' Fabio Paratici has known him by heart since his Palmeiras days when Manchester City signed the Brazilian from under Inter Milan's noses.



Now, the player has grown significantly, yet the feeling of Pep Guardiola is that he has not yet expressed his full potential. The Man City manager appreciates the qualities of the attacker and he is convinced that he can become one of the top three central forwards in the world in the next few years.



A problem to consider, because the Bianconeri have been thinking about Gabriel Jesus for some time. He is on a list that also includes Mauro Icardi and other forwards, as learned exclusively by our staff. And, as mentioned, the main obstacle, more than Manchester City itself, is the will of its coach.



Guardiola first believed in Gabriel and it was his direct phone call that convinced him to sign for City. He follows his growth path in every training sessions and believes in the Brazilian starlet. He wants the Man City management to not set a price for Gabriel Jesus, despite Juventus' ideas, as he does not want to lose his jewel.

Fabrizio Romano