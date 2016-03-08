Exclusive: The latest on Lautaro-Barcelona and his 'real' Inter salary revealed

Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan will soon decide what to do with the near future. Barcelona have been lurking in the background for some time now and are looking to secure the services of the Nerazzurri superstar in the coming months. However, the Coronavirus outbreak has slowed down the operation and above all economically weakened all clubs.



This is also the case of the Blaugrana, who are losing millions of euros and will have to reschedule their summer transfer market campaign. This is why the deal is still to be studied, between technical counterparts, real costs and Inter's willingness to keep Lautaro.



A decidedly important issue in this game of joints concerns the contract of the Argentine striker. For months, there has been talk of an unofficial current salary with the Nerazzurri of just over 1 million euros per season, one of the lowest in the squad.



In reality, Inter feel calm because Lautaro has not sent any signals of wanting to run away; if he asks for the transfer, it will be evaluated, but above all his real salary reaches 3 million euros net per year thanks to the image rights recognized by inter, well over the 1 million as rumoured for months.



The agreement also guarantees the striker a salary rise over the years, which is why the contractual problem is not as urgent as it might have seemed initially. In fact, next season Lautaro would earn 3.2 million euros net if he stayed at the club. Of course, in that case, Inter will be able to re-discuss his contract, but as of now there is no urgency in relation to the salary of the player.

Fabrizio Romano