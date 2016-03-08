Exclusive: The sale percentage in Zaniolo's contract revealed and how Inter's strategy changes

Inter Milan are already preparing for next season and are studying different operations that could include the insertion of young players. Some ideas were mentioned with Udinese and Cagliari for De Paul and Barella or in the negotiations with Brescia for their starlet Sandro Tonali. However, Ausilio and Marotta have a clear plan in this sense for the summer transfer market.



They do not want to repeat the situation of Nicolo Zaniolo, sacrificing a talent due to the need to insert a ready-made player requested by the coach, like Nainggolan last year.



From Colidio to Merola and Salcedo (which will be purchased outright), there are several Nerazzurri youngsters who have been requested by other clubs. Inter has no intention of releasing them and will consider it only with the right to buy them back in the future.



With regards to Genoa' Andrei Radu, the intention is to repurchase the player and to send him on loan for another year. For this reason, Radu will not be included in a potential Lorenzo Pellegrini operation with Roma.



However, there might be an operation including Roma that would benefit the Nerazzurri. When selling Nicolo Zaniolo to the Giallorossi last summer, Inter included a 15% from the player's next sale in the contract and considering the rising value of the player, an interesting figure could be collected by the club in the future, perhaps even the near future.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov