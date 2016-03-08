Exclusive: The signing of Leao and the strange case of Correa - the latest

30 July at 10:30
Rafael Leao will be the next signing of Milan, as the operation is being completed as we speak, with only minor details left to solve. The Rossoneri are convinced that they've signed one of the best young players around, for a fee that won't exceed €30m.

However, what happened to the negotiations for Correa? Last week, Boban carried out a blitz in Madrid to close the deal for the Argentinian, reaching a verbal agreement with Atletico at €50m.

The two sides, though, failed to reach an agreement on the bonuses, as the Spanish side wanted easy bonuses that could take it up to €50m. Milan, meanwhile, wanted to start at €40m and add bonuses that are harder to reach.

With the player, there was never any problem, as he wanted to join the Rossoneri. Then, to make things even more difficult, Andre Silva's move to Monaco collapsed and Milan were forced to change their strategies.

Even though negotiations aren't dead yet, Tottenham and Valencia have shown their interest in Correa,  whose move to Milan is very much at risk. 

Written by Fabrizio Romano, translated by the English staff. 

