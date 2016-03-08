Exclusive: The tensions grow at AC Milan, Leonardo could resign in the summer
21 May at 10:30Serie A giants AC Milan are stuck in a rift currently, with the club yet to qualify for the Champions League.
The rossoneri are fifth in the league and just one point adrift of third and fourth placed Atalanta and Inter. A win at the weekend will mean that Milan will only make top four if Atalanta or Inter drop points.
We understand that the situation at Milan goes beyond just what is happening on the pitch. There are rifts in the board room and among the decision makers.
One of Rino Gattuso or Leonardo will leave in the summer and the disagreements are huge. The way forward for the club is not shared by both of them and Leonardo could well offer the club a resignation at the end of the season.
He has differences with Ivan Gazidis too and that could force him to leave the club less than an year after he rejoined last summer under the new Elliot ownership.
