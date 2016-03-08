Exclusive: The transfer fee of Barella-Inter changes; how much he will cost

The operation will eventually be structured in this way: Inter will pay €12m to Cagliari immediately for the loan, while an additional €25m will be paid next year for the obligation to buy included in the contract.

However, there are also bonuses involved. To the €37m that Cagliari have already secured, another €8m could be added in easily reachable bonuses, linked to the player's presence over the course of the season.





Furthermore, yet another €5m could end up in the coffer of Cagliari from future bonuses, which are more difficult to reach. Today, the midfielder will sign a contract until 2023 with the club, as his desire becomes reality.