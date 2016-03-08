Exclusive: The truth about AC Milan's and Inter's interest in Man United's Matic

Nemanja Matic has been on the list of Italian clubs for years. Personality, experience and quantity at the service of the team, the Manchester United giant seemed at the end of his journey with the Red Devils, so much that he was just three months away from his contract expiring at the Old Trafford.



This is why AC Milan had been moving for some time, an idea linked to Zvonimir Boban who then took a step back. The opportunity to sign the player at no cost intrigued the former Rossoneri manager but Matic decided to stop all the talks with Milan after Boban's departure.



After the no from Inter Milan that in January chose not to go all the way to sign the Serbian midfielder, the player will stay at Manchester United for another year, as the club will use their unilateral option to extend Matic's contract until 2021.



After that, eventually, the English club will also address the issue of a renewal with a longer contract in the coming months. Milan, on the other hand, put Matic aside because Gazidis does not want to invest in players over 30 and Inter have other ideas.

Fabrizio Romano