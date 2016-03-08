Exclusive: The truth about AC Milan's meeting with Real Madrid and how it went

A mission for the entire day. AC Milan's management returned to Milano just before 23:00 from Madrid: Paolo Maldini together with Zvonimir Boban and Ricky Massara. The three met Florentino Perez' right arm Jose Angel Sanchez in a face-to-face meeting directly in the offices of Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.



The new directors took the opportunity to make direct contact with the Los Blancos on a formal level, given the recent changes in the management and afterwards also discussed some players who could represent market opportunities for the Rossoneri.



The number one wish remains Dani Ceballos: Milan has informed itself but Real Madrid want to sell with the formula of a loan with an option to buy only one between him and James Rodriguez, not both. This is why the operation is complicated since Tottenham is ready to buy the player outright.



Meanwhile, Ceballos is busy with the Spanish U21 national team and doesn't want distractions, though he found out about Milan's approach from his agent. Maldini, Boban and Massara will soon contact Real again about other possibilities.



A feasible name is Borja Mayoral who, however, to date is not a Milan priority. Kovacic's departure from the Bernabeu should not be ruled out, while desires such as Isco remain impossible given the potential costs of such a deal. The Milan mission gave positive feelings and the Rossoneri are looking for opportunities on the transfer market.



Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov