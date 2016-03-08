Exclusive: The truth about Boateng's rumoured move to Juventus
15 October at 10:00Jerome Boateng wanted a move to Juventus. In the final days of the summer transfer market, he insisted on completing the deal as he ended up on the radar of the Bianconeri. However, the deal never materialized for various reasons, our reporter Fabrizio Romano can reveal.
Fabio Paratici had been searching for a reinforcement for that department, though the failure to offload Daniele Rugani blocked all the negotiations. Furthermore, the truth is that Boateng never was at the top of Juve's wish list.
The player, on the other hand, would have liked it. There were negotiations with Bayern Munich, but the Bianconeri never arrived at a final agreement. Therefore, it was stranded as an idea that never materialized.
In view of January, Juve have decided not to buy a new central defender. Rugani is already finding little space, while Chiellini will return within a couple of months. In other words, Boateng is a cold hypothesis also for January, even though he wants to join.
Fabrizio Romano
