Exclusive: The truth about Coutinho to Juve and Kulusevski's role

Philippe Coutinho is far from certain to stay at Bayern Munich. His redemption from Barcelona is not a foregone conclusion and the situation is very much open from here to the summer, with the Coronavirus pandemic slowing down the reasoning of the clubs about the redemptions.



And that of the Brazilian midfielder does not offer guarantees, which is why the idea of offering the former Liverpool man to Juventus had sprung up, a hypothesis that continues to make people chat abroad but that is not a priority of the Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, as learned exclusively by our staff.



Juventus, in fact, believe that they have already invested heavily in its future midfielder: they intend to make Dejan Kulusevski an important part of the team for the 2020/21 season after spending 35 million euros plus bonuses to guarantee his services.



This is why options like Coutinho, who have a similar role (Kulusevski is seen more as a midfielder than as a winger in the plans of Juve), do not particularly excite the management unless they represent limited-cost opportunities but Barcelona do not intend to gift Coutinho, far from it.



At the moment, the pieces do not fit together and Coutinho continues to fight for his redemption at Bayern but it is not excluded that we might see him with another shirt from here to next summer, quite the contrary.

Fabrizio Romano