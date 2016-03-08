Exclusive: The truth about Di Maria-Juve as PSG star's contract nears expiry

Angel Di Maria and Juventus have crossed paths for years. Since his Real Madrid days, he has always been associated with the Bianconeri, an idea proposed and re-proposed by different agents who have followed one another to represent the Argentine.



However, the speech never took off and his contract expiring in a year suggests the possibility of a zero-cost operation for several clubs and while PSG is satisfied with Di Maria's performance, there is still no agreement for a renewal, which is why everything is open and in a couple of months the former Man United man could be blocked on a free transfer for the summer of 2021.



For their part, Juventus are as cold as it was even after the Cristiano Ronaldo operation. Agent Jorge Mendes discussed Di Maria's name when he established a strong relationship with the Bianconeri management during negotiations for CR7's arrival but Paratici has always preferred different investments on the wing.



It was also a question of costs and age. The Argentine's salary in Paris exceeds 10 million euros and in twelve months he will be 33 years old. That's why Juve prefers an investment into potential on a player like Kulusevski, for example. Thus, despite being close to a move to Italy in the past, with both Juve and Inter Milan interested, DI Maria's name does not particularly interest the Bianconeri as of now.