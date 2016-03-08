Exclusive: The truth about Gabigol's future and the connection to Eriksen-Inter

To this day, Gabigol is still owned by Inter Milan. The Brazilian star has been on vacation for weeks and coach Antonio Conte has rejected every slightest chance of reintegrating him into the squad.



But, according to our exclusive information, it seems that the Nerazzurri flop will soon return to Flamengo on a permanent basis. After a long negotiation, the hero of the Libertadores and Brasileirao will join the Brazilian club in the coming days.



Gabigol was already supposed to be in Brazil for medical examinations and signatures for some time but Inter have not yet given the final go-ahead because they want more than the 16 million euros proposed by Flamengo.



The idea, however, is to snatch an overall figure of 18-19 million euros from the president of the Brazilians at the beginning of next week, because Gabigol is set to finance the Eriksen operation, or at least the payment made to Tottenham to get the Danish star immediately instead of June.



Flamengo have been warned and will raise their offer, while the player has tried to convince Inter to get a chance but was not successful. Make cash, get a percentage on the future resale (between 10 and 20%) and avoid a loss and then sign Eriksen. This is the Nerazzurri's plan for the upcoming days.