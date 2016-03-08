Exclusive: The truth about Inter-Eriksen and Tottenham's choice; the latest

Christian Eriksen's contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the season and the player represents a dream signing for many clubs across Europe, including Inter Milan.



The Nerazzurri have moved strongly on the Danish midfielder in recent weeks and have made direct contacts with the agents of the player which continued until these days. The Nerazzurri and Antonio Conte would see him as perfect for taking off the project, the right man in the right place, quality and international experience at limited costs.



From here on, there is s still a long way to go. Because the economic demands are important in terms of salary and the competition is very strong for next June. Many top clubs are monitoring the situation, from Manchester United to Real Madrid.



Inter joined the race despite knowing that Eriksen can target other clubs and there is also another factor that could push him to the San Sir: the Dane has informed Tottenham that he wants to leave already in January in case the right offer arrives.



Mourinho agreed to this on one condition: Tottenham let Inter know that they would immediately sell Eriksen for a base of 20 million euros, so as not to lose him for free in the summer and be able to reinvest the money immediately.



The Nerazzurri preference is for June, also because the investment between commissions and salary would already be high. But the competition is top-notch. All the factors are making the operation too complex but Suning will try until the end.