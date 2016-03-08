Exclusive: The truth about Inter's rumoured interest in Reinier
12 November at 12:00As revealed by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, Inter have their eyes set on Flamengo's 17-year-old midfielder Reinier. In fact, there have been talks in the Brazilian media of concrete interest from the Nerazzurri for weeks now.
Lots of figures and condition have been thrown around, but what is the truth behind these rumours? Certainly, the youngster is being followed by the club, as always when it comes to the best talents in South America, where Inter found Lautaro Martinez two years ago.
The relationship with Flamengo is excellent right after the Gabigol operation, which would help in any negotiations for Reinier. For now, though, Inter have only asked for information on the player and there is no offer or negotiation in progress.
The reason? First off, an international auction could break out soon and Inter prefer to wait and understand how the situation will develop. Furthermore, Reinier has just renewed his contract until 2024 with a €70m release clause. In other words, the deal is very complex.
