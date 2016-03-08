Exclusive: The truth about Juventus' interest in Rabiot amid Real Madrid talks

The future of Adrien Rabiot is a very open question. The pre-contract with Barcelona with a very rich signing bonus has not been signed to date and the French midfielder is looking around between the Premier League and temptations from Real Madrid.



Rabiot's mother-agent, Veronique, is working on several fronts in search of the best proposal given the total break between her son and Paris Saint-Germain. The hunt is open for a proposal of more than 10 million euros per year proposed by Barca in January.



In Spain, some newspapers have spoken of Fabio Paratici's secret negotiations to block Rabiot for Juventus. In Catalonia, it is even being said that the sporting director has secure Rabiot for next season.



The midfielder was a target for Juventus in 2014. The Bianconeri entered an auction with Roma for his services but in the end, PSG came out with an unexpected renewal that is now simply impossible given the relationships between the club and Rabiot himself.



Today, the position of Juve is totally different: denials. Adrien is not in talks with the club and at the moment the viewfinder is aimed at other players, having already booked Ramsey in that department.



In short, Rabiot is not a priority for Juventus, although the club is always attentive to no cost purchases. But between commissions and competition, Juve does not seem convinced to make a move and definitely to not have the player secured.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov