Exclusive: The truth about Kane-Juventus rumours
05 April at 14:30Harry Kane to Juventus? This may be a possibility in the coming months. The Tottenham striker is not fully satisfied with the progress of the Tottenham project, as clear from his latest declarations that did not close to a departure from the English side. In short, the marriage between Kane and his Tottenham is far from roses and flowers. But what exactly is true about the interest of the Bianconeri in the star attacker?
The management of the club has had an investment on an important central forward in mind for several months now, that is why Kane has popped up on the list of opportunities, as learned exclusively by our staff. The real problem? Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the costs of a potential deal seem almost impossible.
The player earns 12 million euros (plus bonuses) net per season, but above all, Tottenham does not intend to negotiate for Kane for a price lower than 120/130 million euros, also in the face of the economic crisis.
President Daniel Levy is a very tough nut and Juventus know that very well, having had to deal with him several times. In short, he does not intend to lose his precious piece or to make discounts on the market. This is why Juventus are informed but also aware that the sale of Kane is far from obvious next summer. Today, therefore, there are no negotiations in this sense.
