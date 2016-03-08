Exclusive: the truth about Kante's rumoured Chelsea-Juve move
23 October at 09:30The name of N'Golo Kanté continues to emerge for Juventus. The midfielder's relationship with Maurizio Sarri in London was very good, but now the manager is on the Bianconeri bench. So, what is the real truth behind the speculation?
According to our reporter Fabrizio Romano, there is nothing beyond mutual esteem between the parties. There are no negotiations to bring the midfielder from Chelsea to Turin, even though Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici highly appreciates the player.
Furthermore, there is a simple reason behind this: the London club are looking to get around €100m for the midfielder, who is considered one of the best in the world. However, Juve are not willing to spend this kind of amount any time soon.
The former Leicester man is a real star of the team, his contract is armoured and Abramovich has no intention of selling him next summer. Paratici and Sarri are well aware of this: Kanté is unsellable and behind the English rumours, there is nothing.
