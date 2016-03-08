Exclusive: The truth about Miranchuk's rumoured move to Juventus

In short, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states , Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici is considering the opportunity of signing the Russian international, but not in January. The player was even offered to the club by his entourage recently.

The total priority from the player goes to the Bianconeri. However, it's a fast track that hasn't materialized in an economic agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow yet. Juve are still considering it, and the player's entourage has also had contacts with other Italian clubs.





In other words, the operation isn't in the final phase. Certainly, the Bianconeri have Miranchuk under control and will soon decide how to proceed. Then again, other clubs shouldn't be ruled out...

Juventus are really fond of Aleksey Miranchuk. The 24-year-old has certainly left a mark with Lokomotiv Moscow and the Bianconeri management has been watching him for quite some time. Of course, the goals against the Turin side helped the striker.