Exclusive: The truth about Real and Barcelona's interest in Inter superstar

Lautaro Martinez on the front page. A constant for days, weeks and for the coming months. In Spain (and not only) they are all crazy about the Inter Milan striker, who has been decisive for the Nerazzurri both in the Champions League and in Serie A so far this season.



This is why the biggest clubs in Europe are aiming to sign the Argentinian in June and, at the moment, Inter are on stand-by in terms of contract renewal talks. Lautaro's salary is incredibly among the lowest in the team (1.5 million per year), lower than what Ranocchia earns.



The club most interested in the young attacker is Barcelona, while Real Madrid have only given some signs to the agents without moving on to the facts with Inter (even though there are still 5 months left for the activation of the release clause).



The relations between the Blaugrana and the Nerazzurri is very good and Lautaro along with Stefano Sensi where at the centre of discussions during Ausilio's trip to Barcelona last October.



Barca want to make Martinez the heir of Suarez and they will have to sell first to comply with Financial Fair Play. But the Catalan club has shown the intention to insist from here to May to start a real negotiation. Inter values the attacker at 150 million euros, while Barcelona are ready to guarantee him a salary of 10 million euros per year.



The Barca management has a basic understanding on the potential payment of the transfer fee based on the contacts between the parties. Given the relations with Inter, they will not pay the 111 million euros clause but might spend something more, provided that the payment is divided in to instalments, a concept that many top clubs use for budgetary and financial fair play issues, like Atletico Madrid with Joao Felix.



For the moment, Inter are calm and leave the Blaugrana to their own moves, while evaluating their star at no less than 111 million euros. The Nerazzurri will decide what to do only in response to a request for a sale from the Argentinian, as reiterated by Marotta.



If Barca will propose a slightly higher figure but divided in instalments, there is the possibility of inserting players in the deal in favour of Inter, perhaps Arturo Vidal, whom the club already wanted in January.