Exclusive: The truth about Savic's rumoured free transfer to Juventus

In the summer, Juve made an attempt but Atletico Madrid said no, as our reporter Fabrizio Romano states . Therefore, Paratici thought of bringing Savic in on a free transfer next summer, as the current contract is due to expire then.

However, as it turns out, the defender won't arrive on a free transfer. In fact, he most likely won't arrive at all. In the last hours, Atletico have defined the terms of a contract extension until 2023. A release clause is expected, although it hasn't been defined yet.

In order to land the player, the Turin side will have to pay over €50m. Paratici has taken note of the situation, but he can surely cross of Savic's name on the list of potential free transfers.



Stefan Savic and Juventus have been very close on more than one occasion. The former Fiorentina defender has always been a favourite of Fabio Paratici, the sporting director of the Bianconeri, who has followed the defender for years. Furthermore, he has a great relationship with the agent Fali Ramadani.