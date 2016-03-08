Exclusive: The truth about the Inter-Milan swap deal and how the Eriksen blitz went

Inter Milan are among the most active teams on the transfer market in the past few hours. Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are working on several fronts: from Ashley Young to Giroud without forgetting Matteo Politano as one of the possible outgoing operations, as the player is targetted by AC Milan.



The Rossoneri have the consent of the attack but what is missing is the formula between the two clubs. Initially, there was the idea of an exchange with Franck Kessie but it has cooled down due to different evaluations and formulas between the teams. Now, a solution could be a loan deal with an obligation to buy.



Meanwhile, waiting to understand what will happen to Arturo Vidal, Inter have expressed their serious intentions about Christian Eriksen. There was a direct confrontation in Milano with his agent Martin Schoots.



Marotta made an important contract offer valid for June on a free transfer but also with the availability to make a move already in January if an agreement would be reached with Tottenham on the price tag.



Work in progress and the ball is now on Eriksen's side o the court, as the Dane will confront his agent and give his answer to Inter, as the Nerazzurri push greatly in a race of many clubs. Inter are serious and the meeting with Schoots was positive, with Marotta now waiting for the final answer.