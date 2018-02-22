Exclusive: The truth behind Juventus' negotiations with Donnarumma last season

CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal the truth behind Juventus' negotiations with AC Milan stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.



The 19-year-old Italian has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world at tender age and has attracted interested from a host of big clubs across Europe. This season, Donnarumma appeared in every single Serie A game for Milan, impressing between the sticks.



CalcioMercato can reveal that while Donnarumma is likely to leave this summer, he will not join Juventus and his agent Mino Raiola is looking for the right offer to arrive.



A year ago, Juventus did want to sign Donnarumma, but the player wasn't interested in a move to Turin. And despite the break down of relations between Raiola and Milan, Donnarumma still wanted to stay at the club.



As things stand, with Juve set to sign Mattia Perin, Donnarumma would want to stay at San Siro despite all the hate that the fans have given him. But with Pepe Reina now already brought, he would have to seal a move away from the rossoneri.



And no offers have arrived, with Milan ready to consider offers in the region of 30-40 million euros.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)