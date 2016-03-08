Exclusive: Theo Hernandez getting closer to Milan, talks with Real Madrid ongoing

27 June at 11:45
The meeting in Ibiza, the total opening of the player and the operation gets hotter and hotter. AC Milan have decided to bet with strength on Theo Hernandez, with the player giving the Rossoneri the green light to join the club.

The French fullback has given priority to Milan, despite an offer from Bayer Leverkusen that remains valid. Now, Maldini and Boban have decided to begin negotiations with Real Madrid for the left-back.

The idea of Milan's directors is to give Hernandez to Giampaolo with a formula that can satisfy Real Madrid as well as the budget. Work in progress on this solution to which Florentino Perez has already given a clear opening.

The parties are in continuous contacts to define the figure. Bayer Leverkusen does not give up but Theo Hernandez is now a priority for Milan. More than Ceballos, among the names that emerged from the meeting with Real Madrid several days ago.

