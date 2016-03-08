Exclusive: Man Utd prepare mega bid for Serie A star

SHOW GALLERY

Mateja Kezman and Uros Jankovic are fighting to send their player Serej Milinkovic-Savic to a top club before the end of the transfer market.



Milinkovic-Savic could very well stay with Lazio next season, however his agents are hoping to send the Serbian star to a more competitive team than Le Aquile.



In Italy, Juventus seem to be the only option, as Milan's loan offer is very unlikely to impress club president Claudio Lotito. On the other hand the Old Lady seems to have an early agreement with the Biancocelesti but it will highly depend on whether Miralem Pjanic stays or leaves the club.



Two other European giants are after the 23-year-old. Champions League holders Real Madrid are one of them, but till this moment they are only offering €100 million, while Lotito has entrusted agent Jorge Mendes to work on this deal, knowing the president wants to sell the player for €155 million.



Jose Mourinho's Manchester United are the last side hoping to land the player, and according sources of calciomercato.com the English side are preparing a huge sum for the player, yet it is a race against time as the transfer window will close next Thursday for all the English Premier League sides.