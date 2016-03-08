Exclusive: Todibo willing to join AC Milan but on one condition
04 January at 14:30Optimism is filtering from the AC Milan headquarters following yesterday's meeting with Jean-Clair Todibo in Barcelona. The blitz carried out by sporting director Ricky Massara - who is already back in Milan after this morning's meeting - brought the parties closer together.
In the summit with the agents of the French defender, Massara got a better understanding of what the intentions of the 20-year-old are: he's ready to move to Milan, but he also wants to remain tied to the Catalan side. For this reason, the transfer details may change.
As learned by calciomercato.com, Milan and Barcelona - who have already reached an agreement for a loan with an option to buy at €20m - could insert a buy-back clause in favour of the Catalan side, which would definitely convince the player as well.
The last details are yet to be defined, but the feelings are positive. Todibo - after Massara's blitz - is getting a little closer to Milan.
