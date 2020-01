Exclusive: Todibo willing to join AC Milan but on one condition

‚ÄčOptimism is filtering from the AC Milan headquarters following yesterday's meeting with Jean-Clair Todibo in Barcelona. The blitz carried out by sporting director Ricky Massara - who is already back in Milan after this morning's meeting - brought the parties closer together.In the summit with the agents of the French defender, Massara got a better understanding of what the intentions of the 20-year-old are: he's ready to move to Milan, but he also wants to remain tied to the Catalan side. For this reason, the transfer details may change.As learned by calciomercato.com , Milan and Barcelona - who have already reached an agreement for a loan with an option to buy at €20m - could insert a buy-back clause in favour of the Catalan side, which would definitely convince the player as well.The last details are yet to be defined, but the feelings are positive. Todibo - after Massara's blitz - is getting a little closer to Milan.