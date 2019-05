Exclusive: Tottenham intermediary meets with Juventus to discuss Pochettino

In a well-known Milanese hotel, Fabio Paratici met with Franck Trimboli, an English agent who is very close to Tottenham and president Daniel Levy. Trimboli was seen leaving the meeting, and Calciomercato.com managed to get a photo of him, as seen below.

Today's meeting may have been a chance for Juventus to informally inform Tottenham of their interest in Pochettino, probing the ground of the London-based side. In other words, a way to find out if the Argentinian manager can actually leave this summer.

Juventus continue their search for a new manager ahead of next season. In fact, this afternoon a meeting was held with an important figure in regards to the Pochettino hypothesis.