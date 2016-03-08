Exclusive: Tottenham on alert as Bundesliga side make offer for €30m AC Milan man
29 January at 11:15
The priority for Milan in the last few hours has been the sale of Suso to Sevilla. However, they don't intend to end there as the management is still working hard on both signings and sales to better complete the January transfer window.
The entourage of Kris Piatek, as stated by our reporter Fabrizio Romano, has brought a new permanent offer from Hertha Berlin, a club that is investing seriously with an ambitious project in the Bundesliga. In fact, it's only the second offer for Piatek with this formula.
However, an obstacle was encountered even here: the offer didn't come close to the €28-30m that Milan are demanding for the Polish international. They won't accept figures of around €20m plus bonuses, as economically it would be a disaster.
The decision was communicated to the attacker's entourage, Piatek will only leave on the conditions of Milan. Hertha Berlin have been alerted and will have to raise their offer, just like Tottenham who remain in the race.
For more news, visit our homepage.
The entourage of Kris Piatek, as stated by our reporter Fabrizio Romano, has brought a new permanent offer from Hertha Berlin, a club that is investing seriously with an ambitious project in the Bundesliga. In fact, it's only the second offer for Piatek with this formula.
However, an obstacle was encountered even here: the offer didn't come close to the €28-30m that Milan are demanding for the Polish international. They won't accept figures of around €20m plus bonuses, as economically it would be a disaster.
The decision was communicated to the attacker's entourage, Piatek will only leave on the conditions of Milan. Hertha Berlin have been alerted and will have to raise their offer, just like Tottenham who remain in the race.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments