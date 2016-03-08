Exclusive: Tottenham ready to present new offer for AC Milan striker - the details





For this reason, Meanwhile, the market rumours continue to surround him. Tottenham are keen on the player, who has scored four goals in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia this season. Spurs' first offer of a loan was rejected by Milan straight away.For this reason, as learned by calciomercato.com, in the next few hours the London side seem willing to present a new offer, which can approach the Rossoneri requests. Should it arrive before the game against Torino, then Pioli's choices in attack could change.

However, for the time being, Piatek is set to play from the first minute. Given that there are just four days left of the transfer window, we will soon know the future of the striker.

Kris Piartek's future at AC Milan is yet to be decided. Tomorrow, the Polish international is expected to play from start in the Rossoneri's Coppa Italia clash against Torino, hoping to get on the scoresheet in the competition once again.