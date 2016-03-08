Exclusive: Tottenham's offer for Piatek revealed; AC Milan's position

Krzysztof Piatek has entered into the sights of Tottenham, as learned exclusively by Calciomercato.com. The AC Milan attacker is amongst the various names (including Lyon's Dembele) considered by the English club to replace Harry Kane, who will not return from his injury before April.



The first proposal made to the Rossoneri was with the loan formula, rejected by Milan because there is currently no intention of letting the attacker go on these conditions.



The Spurs, however, relaunched afterwards and offered Milan a permanent exchange with Victor Wanyama or Juan Foyth, respectively. One is a physical midfielder and the brother of former Inter man McDonald Mariga and the other is a talented Argentinian centre back.



The players were offered because Jose Mourinho does not consider them untouchable but Milan is not convinced by the idea of exchanging Piatek for one of the two players and have thus frozen everything.



The Pole has a proposal also from Aston Villa on the table but he waits for Tottenham to try again. In this regard, the choice of Piatek will also be decisive. Work in progress.

Fabrizio Romano