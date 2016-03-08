Exclusive: Tottenham warned as Inter and Juve line-up bids for the ‘next Alderweireld'
02 November at 17:30Sampdoria's Marco Giampaolo rarely makes an error evaluating a talent. And a year ago, in an unsuspicious time, he told his feelings about Joachim Andersen. "He reminds me of Skriniar, he has quality and pure talent, it should be expected," he said before even making him a starter at the club.
Today the Danish defender is one of the pillars of the defence, showing pure elegance in Serie A, and for this Inter has put the player in their viewfinder. The Nerazzurri sporting director has already moved in this direction with intermediaries and agents, not to mention the excellent relationship with Sampdoria that helps in this operation.
And Inter are in a hurry because they would like to 'book' the defender as soon as possible, with the number of suitors increasing after every match. The first informative calls have started from the Premier League, especially from Tottenham, but the real competition is that of Juventus, which has been active for weeks on this front.
Paratici is in continuous contact for the player and he already has in mind a first offer that would include the idea to 'block' Andersen immediately and leave him at Sampdoria on loan.
The Bianconeri could include Audero in the negotiations, but Ferrero demands 35 million euros for Andersen. Inter is pushing and accelerating, but Juventus have entered the scene, with the race for Andersen only at the beginning.
Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov
