Exclusive: Truth about Icardi salary and outburst with Inter

04 September at 17:55
New Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi is now close to signing a new contract at Inter and had an outburst with the club before finally departing for PSG on deadline day.

As things stand, Icardi is choosing a house for himself and is organizing many things in Paris.

We understand that Mauro's entourage has given the green light to renew with Inter with the same figures (just over 5 million) even up to 2022, but in Paris he will actually earn 7 million a year plus bonuses of around 1.5 million euros. If he were to be signed permanently, by June 2020 he would have gone up to a higher salary of 10 million including bonuses.

Before he came to PSG, Icardi had an outburst with someone from the club who was one of those who was trying to push him out of the club. 

Because on the night before he finally moved, Icardi was keen on staying at Inter even though he wasn't going to play. He told the person at the club that he was willing to stay despite everything. But the frustrations boiled over and he decided to leave.

Even when the deal was going through, PSG feared if the deal might fall through because of Icardi's unwillingness to join and leave Inter.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.