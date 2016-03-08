Exclusive: Truth about Icardi salary and outburst with Inter
04 September at 17:55New Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi is now close to signing a new contract at Inter and had an outburst with the club before finally departing for PSG on deadline day.
As things stand, Icardi is choosing a house for himself and is organizing many things in Paris.
We understand that Mauro's entourage has given the green light to renew with Inter with the same figures (just over 5 million) even up to 2022, but in Paris he will actually earn 7 million a year plus bonuses of around 1.5 million euros. If he were to be signed permanently, by June 2020 he would have gone up to a higher salary of 10 million including bonuses.
Before he came to PSG, Icardi had an outburst with someone from the club who was one of those who was trying to push him out of the club.
Because on the night before he finally moved, Icardi was keen on staying at Inter even though he wasn't going to play. He told the person at the club that he was willing to stay despite everything. But the frustrations boiled over and he decided to leave.
Even when the deal was going through, PSG feared if the deal might fall through because of Icardi's unwillingness to join and leave Inter.
Go to comments