Exclusive: Two obstacles Milan need to overcome in Rakitic pursuit
16 November at 21:20Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has opened up to a potential move to struggling Serie A side AC Milan.
The Croatian star has let it be known recently that he is frustrated with the lack of playing time this campaign, and fancies a move abroad in January to gain more minutes on the pitch.
Milan sporting director Zvone Boban will face two obstacles in pursuit of Rakitic this winter transfer market, as revealed by our reporter Daniele Longo.
Despite having received approval from the player, Boban will need to establish an economically feasible situation. At the moment the wage of the player is simply too high for Elliott & Milan with the Croatian on 7.8 million euros per season.
On top of this the transfer fee has been set at 35 million by Barcelona and with the player only one year away from being out of contract, Boban will no doubt be looking to significantly decrease this fee.
Ideally, Milan would be looking at a loan operation with the right to redeem Ivan at the end of the season.
Inter, Juventus & Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the world cup finalist, but with the mentioned sides also looking elsewhere in the market, a move to Milan is not impossible.
Anthony Privetera
