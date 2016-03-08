Exclusive: Umberto Gandini one step away from leaving Roma for Milan
23 July at 21:00According to what has been exclusively learned by CalcioMercato.com, AS Roma CEO Umberto Gandini, who has previously worked with Milan for 23 years, is just one step away from an official return to the San Siro.
In what had initially just been rumours, in recent hours the contacts have intensified and an agreement to bring Gandini back to Milan is expected to be official.
Gandini has met with Elliott corp. to discuss the terms of his return, yet it is unclear as to what his role will be in the new set-up. With the reported interest in Arsenal’s Ivan Gazidis as managing director, Gandini could settle for director general. However, if Gazidis remains in North London, Gandini could join as managing director himself.
Now we wait for total confirmation but all signs point towards Gandini departing the Italian capital in favour of the club he was a part of for 23 long years.
Sam Wilson @snhw_
