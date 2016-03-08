CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Inter Milan target Malcom wants to move to the nerazzurri, with Mousa Dembele still taking time to consider his future at Tottenham.Malcom has become one of the most wanted youngsters in Europe recently because of his performances for Bordeaux. He has attracted interest from the likes of Inter, Arsenal and Tottenham.CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Malcom really wants a switch to Inter this summer and he skipped Bordeaux's training yesterday. And despite having closed the deal for Matteo Politano, Inter still want to sign the Brazilian this summer and are working on an initial loan deal for the player.As far as Dembele goes, the nerazzurri have offered the player a contract, but he is considering all the options in the bag and will make a decision about his future at the end of the FIFA World Cup.He is considering offers from China, but has neither accepted not refused the Inter offer.Watch out for a gallery of clubs who have been linked with a move for MalcomKaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)