Exclusive: Van de Beek is a regret for AC Milan, player still likes possible move

22 April at 17:35
Ajax starlet Donny van de Beek has become a regret for AC Milan as they missed out on signing him two years ago. But the player is not against the idea of moving to the club, Calciomercato understand.

Van de Beek has shined for Ajax in recent months and was been one of the players in the forefront of the rebirth of Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. The 21-year-old also scored for Ajax in their 2-1 win over Juventus recently.

We understand that Milan had been in talks with the player's entourage from two years ago until October last year and that was when everything was postponed till the summer.

The player has always liked Milan and the project the club has embarked on. He earlier could have been a signing of around 25 million euros, but Van de Beek is now valued at around 50 million euros by Ajax.

Now, there is a queue in place for Van de Beek and Marc Overmars will not listen to offers below the value of around 60 million euros. Milan are still in the race but a possible deal will be very complicated and tough.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.