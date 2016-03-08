Exclusive: Van de Beek is a regret for AC Milan, player still likes possible move
22 April at 17:35Ajax starlet Donny van de Beek has become a regret for AC Milan as they missed out on signing him two years ago. But the player is not against the idea of moving to the club, Calciomercato understand.
Van de Beek has shined for Ajax in recent months and was been one of the players in the forefront of the rebirth of Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. The 21-year-old also scored for Ajax in their 2-1 win over Juventus recently.
We understand that Milan had been in talks with the player's entourage from two years ago until October last year and that was when everything was postponed till the summer.
The player has always liked Milan and the project the club has embarked on. He earlier could have been a signing of around 25 million euros, but Van de Beek is now valued at around 50 million euros by Ajax.
Now, there is a queue in place for Van de Beek and Marc Overmars will not listen to offers below the value of around 60 million euros. Milan are still in the race but a possible deal will be very complicated and tough.
Go to comments