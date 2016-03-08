

Chievo chiefs are currently preparing Ventura’s contract and the former Italy manager is expected to begin his job at the club starting from tomorrow.



A few days ago Ventura confirmed his desire to continue his coaching career despite the disaster that saw Italy be eliminated from the World Cup playoffs one year ago.



Ventura was sacked by the FIGC after the failed qualification for the World Cup but Chievo are now offering him a new chance. Ventura is ready to make his return in Serie A. His new adventure will begin tomorrow after signing his contract with the struggling Serie A side.



​



Giampiero Ventura has reached an agreement with Chievo Verona and is set to make his return to Serie A to replaceAccording to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Ventura has reached an agreement with Chievo and he will sign his contract with the Serie A side in the coming hours.