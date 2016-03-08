Exclusive: Verdi to Napoli, here’s how much money AC Milan will get from the deal
09 June at 12:30Napoli are going to announce the signing of Simone Verdi next week. The azzurri have been in talks with the entourage of the Italian winger and with Bologna for almost 9 months and now the right time has come to see Verdi wear the azzurri shirt.
Verdi has agreed to sign a five-year deal with the San Paolo hierarchy and his € 20 million move from Bologna will be completed next week. His transfer to South Italy is also good news for AC Milan who have a20% sell-on clause.
The deal between Napoli and Bologna also include bonuses up to € 4 million and that’s exactly how much AC Milan will get from the deal.
Bologna will receive € 20 million straight away but the bonuses they are supposed to cash in will be received by AC Milan instead. Starting from next week, Verdi will become a new player of Napoli but AC Milan will only be able to cash in their fee in the coming years when Verdi will reach his targets with Napoli.
