Exclusive: Wanda did call Conte, Icardi is still out of Inter's plans
23 June at 15:15Serie A giants Inter Milan have again told Wanda Nara that the club does not see Mauro Icardi as part of its future, Calciomercato understand.
Wanda Nara has categorically denied that she had talked on a call with Antonio Conte recently to discuss about his husband's future at the club for next season, calling it 'fake news' after reports had circulated the news.
But we understand that a call was indeed made recently and it was Wanda who called Conte to convince him about Icardi's value to the club and how much he wants to stay at the club.
Wanda's message to Conte was heartfelt and aimed at convincing the technician that Icardi wants to be the centre of the project at Inter once again.
Despite all her efforts, Conte reiterated that Icardi will not be kept at the club in the summer and he won't be staying till the next season starts. Edin Dzeko is close to a move and he is the man Inter will go forward with.
While the call was very decisive, there will be further meetings between the two parties as Inter now wait for the right offer to let the Argentine go.
