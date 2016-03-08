Exclusive: Watford make final decision on Deulofeu amid AC Milan links

AC Milan have resumed their interest in signing Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu but the Hornets have decided to retain the former Barcelona star until the end of the season.

Deulofeu agreed to return to AC Milan but didn’t want to impose his transfer to Watford who have not reached an agreement with the Serie A giants.



Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Watford have now officially confirmed to AC Milan that Deulofeu won’t leave the club in January.



The Rossoneri had tried to sign the player on loan with an option to buy but Watford were only opened to selling the player on a permanent deal. With just two days left before the end of the transfer window, however, Watford are now not willing to sell the player at any price.



If AC Milan want a new winger, they’d have to look elsewhere as Watford’s door is not open anymore.

