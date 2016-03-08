Exclusive: Werder bid for Conti; Milan line up Aurier as replacement
15 August at 22:30The future of AC Milan full-back Andrea Conti is hanging in the balance. The Italian has been considered not a fundamental part of Marco Giampaolo's plans at the club and therefore it is looking increasingly likely that he will move away from the Rossoneri.
Bundesliga side Werder Bremen have launched a bid for Conti, a formula to bring him on loan for the season before he returns to Milan and his potential future at the club will be reassessed. In fact, despite Conti's desire to stay, Milan are already lining up his replacement, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier, who has been proposed to the club in recent days.
Conti's future will be decided within the coming weeks and we can expect further news on the situation by Monday, with Werder's offer on the table for the Rossoneri to assess as they please.
