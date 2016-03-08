Lazio are interested in signing Brugges striker Wesley, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The Brazilian striker was monitored by Lazio during the last season as Igli Tare wants to sign a young striker who can play alongside Ciro Immobile.
West Ham and Newcastle, however, have already sounded out the player's availability and are serious challengers for the 22-year-old Brazilian striker who, in Lazio's plans would be the perfect replacement for Caicedo. Lazio, in fact, want to sell their man abroad and sign Wesley but the Hammers and the Magpies are in pole position right now. Wesley who is interested in joining the Premier League.
The Brazilian, however, could begin the pre-season training at Bruge and leave only afterward.
Exclusive: West Ham and Newcastle make contact to sign top Lazio target
29 May at 11:15
