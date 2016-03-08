Exclusive: West Ham target set for Roma medical
19 June at 13:20CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Pari Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore is set to join Roma and is expected in the Italian capital tomorrow.
Pastore joined PSG from Palermo in the summer of 2011 for a fee in the region of 40 million euros. This season, Pastore's importance at PSG reduced because of the presences of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the side. He could make only 14 starts in the Ligue 1, scoring four times and assisting five times.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Pastore is set to sign for Roma and is expected in the city tomorrow, ahead of a move to the giallorossi.
A fee of about 18.5 million euros has been agreed by PSG and Roma and the player will earn 4.5 euros a season at the giallorossi. While Pastore will arrive in Rome tomorrow, he is expected to undergo a medical at the club on Thursday.
West Ham United were in talks with Pastore, before Roma ended up hijacking the deal.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments