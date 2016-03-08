Exclusive: West Ham tempt Dzeko
17 October at 14:15West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is thinking of signing Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal.
The Bosnian striker is contracted with the Giallorossi until 2020 but the Serie A giants could decide not to extend his stay at the club.
Dzeko, in fact, would like to extend his stay in the capital until 2021, lowering his salary from € 4.5 million-a-year to € 4million-a-year.
Roma chiefs had a meeting in Boston in the last few days and the future of the former Manchester City star was one of the issues debated. Dzeko will turn 33 in March and the salary he requests may convince Roma to sell him either in January or at the end of the season. In addition to that Patrick Shick is pushing to get more game time and Dzeko’s exit would allow him to get what he wants.
Given his amortization on Roma’s balance sheet, the club would make a capital gain by selling the player for just € 15 million and his future is under scrutiny in Rome right now.
Pellegrini coached Dzeko at Manchester City and the Hammers would be ready to invest € 25 million to sign the experienced striker in the January transfer window. West Ham could offer Dzeko a top salary and a role in the club’s control room once he retires. The 32-year-old, in fact, has recently got his graduation in Sport Management.
Translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
Francesco Balzani
Go to comments