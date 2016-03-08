Exclusive: West Ham to outbid Chelsea for Lazio star, deal close
07 June at 17:05Lazio attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson is a target for the English Premier League club West Ham United in the summer transfer window.
According to the information gathered exclusively by Calciomercato.com, Felipe Anderson is now close to joining West Ham United. The 25 year old Brazil international will cost the London club 30 million euros and the price will rise up to 38 million euros depending upon bonuses.
Felipe Anderson will receive an annual salary of 3.5 million at West Ham United.
Chelsea were interested in signing the Lazio attacking midfielder as the two clubs were set for showdown talks with Lazio. It now looks like West Ham United are now set to outbid the club that won the FA Cup.
The meeting between the Lazio president and the agent of Felipe Anderson and Kia Joorabchian has already taken place. Giuliano Bertolucci was also present during the conversations as they are negotiating Felipe Anderson’s departure from the Serie A club.
