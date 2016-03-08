Exclusive: What changes in Deulofeu-AC Milan talks after Leonardo's departure

Gerard Deulofeu would return to AC Milan in a heartbeat. It is not a mystery, the Spanish winger who was not redeemed by the Fassone-Mirabelli management found himself very well in the past in the Rossoneri colours. Now, Deulofeu is the star of Watford and had a great season with the club.



The player's evaluation is 30 million euros and he himself still hopes strongly that a move back to Milan could facilitate. However, the problem is the departure of sporting director Leonardo, who resigned from his position at the club several days ago.



Without the Brazilian director in operation, the deal is complicated. Leonardo tried to sign Deulofeu in January without success, as Watford continued to ask for at least 30 million and at the moment, Milan has not taken any final decisions on the coach and above all on the management, waiting for Maldini's choice.



This is why the Deulofeu operation is on standby but the player has already realized that without Leonardo, his return to Milan seems unlikely. Overall, however, he has no lack of proposals and Gerard is looking around and evaluating offers.



But if the new Milan were to call, he would answer immediately, despite having realized that without Leonardo in the management, the chances of a return are in sharp decline.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov