Exclusive: What's behind Lukaku's words about his possible Serie A move and why Real are also involved

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku indeed is looking for a way out of the club in the summer, Calciomercato exclusively understand.



The Belgian striker recently spoken about why playing in the Serie A is a dream for him, with Sky Italia stating that there is a possibility of a swap involving Inter's Mauro Icardi and Lukaku.



We understand that Lukaku is looking to get a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, with the probability of a move likely to increase if the Red Devils fail to finish inside the top four.



No club has made any offer or contract for Lukaku yet, but Juventus remain interested. So do Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.



Lukaku has also spoken of how he once rejected a move to Juventus before he moved to Everton in 2015.



He told Sky Italia: "​In 2014, when I left Chelsea outright, I could have moved to Juventus. The Bianconeri came forward, but something there didn't convince me. I said no and Everton took me and the day after Conte decided to leave the team."



Its our understanding that Inter are not interested in Lukaku yet, despite reports stating otherwise.

By Kaustubh Pandey