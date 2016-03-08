Exclusive: what's next for Gabigol
24 November at 09:45It was his night. The one he had dreamed of since his father Valdemir and his mother Lindalva took him to the Santos academy day after day. Gabigol is the king of South America, he has won the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo and given himself a place amongst the legends: he has overtaken Zico with goals in Brasileirao, has reached 40 goals this season (!) and raised the trophy after a brace in the final which saw River defeated, all after having touched the trophy whilst entering the pitch. Madness for the superstitious, but not for Gabriel Barbosa who now formally from the end of December will have to return to Inter after his loan ends. An official move, which, however, does not mean that Gabigol has to set foot in Appiano Gentile.
In fact, Inter have appreciated his amazing season, but the club's stance has always been to capitalize on Gabigol's year and sell him immediately by mutual agreement with the player who prefers to not return to Italy, CalcioMercato.com can exclusively reveal. The confirmation came indirectly from Antonio Conte who spoke of a "very important fortune" from the potential sale of Icardi, Nainggolan, Perisic, and Gabigol for which he left the ball in the club’s hand. The management decides, of course, but the choice has already been made and Inter is now waiting for the player to make a choice: stay at Flamengo or listen to other proposals. There are clubs in line for Gabigol and the Nerazzurri will expect to receive a high figure.
To be clear, the 20 million plus percentage of resale Flamengo promised a month ago is not enough today according to CalcioMercato.com sources. More significant proposals are needed, Inter is open to meet a price but the sale will have to be more profitable. And it has to be fast, to avoid having the boy return to Milano. It’s a work in progress: after the Libertadores hangover, the next step to be made will be Gabigol's.
