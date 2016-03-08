Exclusive: When Juve will meet Raiola to discuss Kean contract extension, while De Ligt...

The relationship above all. Solid, very strong between Fabio Paratici and Mino Raiola, a bond that has brought enormous satisfaction for both parties in the last couple of years, with Paul Pogba to Juventus at no cost being the highlight.



Since that day, little has changed. In fact, the direct relationship has improved: between Juve and Raiola there is a very good relationship. This is why the next meeting scheduled for this month is expected with much more positive feelings.



There will be a new face-to-face, Paratici and Raiola will meet each other very soon and the conviction of the Bianconeri management is that the very good relationship with the agent will play a fundamental role in the Moise Kean negotiations.



This is undoubtedly a delicate renewal issue, a potential trap to be managed but which is not likely to become a trap. The contract expiring in 2020 for the Italian youngster has Juventus calm and there will be no rudeness on the part of Raiola or the player, also because the same type of situation occurred when the first professional contract was signed, almost three years ago.



Juve is sure that Kean's renewal will arrive soon and wants to focus strongly on Moise, to the point of not having sold him in January. Even if a sale does happen, it will be a technical choice and not one conditioned by the rudeness of Raiola at limited costs. But today, this seems a remote hypothesis and the feeling is that soon the contract renewal could be signed.



The other operation at stake that will be discussed is that related to Matthijs de Ligt: Paratici has been working on the player for some time and still feels to be in the running. He is ready to make an effort to please the defender but does not want to enter into an auction with Barcelona.



A clear signal from the sporting director. Soon, Barca president Bartomeu will present the first official offer to Ajax for de Ligt and Juve will choose calmly. But Raiola has already been clear: the Catalans are really serious and in this case, this is not teasing. Simply business.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov